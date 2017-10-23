WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Rask Closer To Returning From Concussion For Bruins

Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Sports News, Tuukka Rask

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears that Tuukka Rask’s concussion will only be a short-term issue.

The Bruins goaltender skated with goalie coach Bob Essensa at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Monday, with an eye toward possibly returning to game action against the Kings on Saturday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters he expects Rask to re-join the team at Tuesday’s practice, barring setbacks, but he’s still no guarantee to play against L.A.

Rask has missed the last two games, a win over the Canucks at TD Garden last Thursday and an overtime loss to the Sabres on Saturday. Anton Khudobin filled in and allowed a combined eight goals, stopping just 63 of 71 shots (88.7 percent).

In other Bruins injury news, both Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and David Krejci (back) also missed Monday’s practice, but Bergeron was just taking a maintenance day. Kevan Miller (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey, but along with Krejci he is considered day-to-day.

The B’s will need all the healthy bodies they can get with a tough stretch of games coming up. The Sharks and Kings come to Boston on Thursday and Saturday, before the Bruins head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets next Monday to close out October.

