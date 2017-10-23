Principal Apologizes For Trump Tombstone At School Halloween Party

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – An elementary school principal in Gloucester is apologizing for a controversial Halloween display at a school party.

The parent teacher organization hosted a fundraiser at West Parish Elementary School Friday night and one of the parents brought in a game that included fake tombstones.

One of them had the name “Don Trump” on it.

State committeewoman Amanda Orlando Kesterson was furious about the display and shared a photo of it on Facebook.

“I find it absolutely despicable that the PTO of one of our local elementary schools would bring this political agenda before our children. The parents or teachers responsible for this disgusting display should claim responsibility publicly and apologize publicly as well,” Kesterson wrote.

Principal Dr. Telena Imel apologized in a letter to parents.

“Intentionally or not, it inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair,” Imel wrote.

“Our school, and this includes school events sponsored by related groups, is not the place for politics. In planning future events, it will be made clear to organizers that school is not the place to engage in or to display political agendas or opinions.”