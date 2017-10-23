Julio Jones: ‘Crazy’ That Patriots Shot Off Fireworks Despite Foggy Conditions

Filed Under: Fireworks, Fog, Gillette Stadium, Julio Jones, Michael Hurley, NFL, Patriots, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — On Sunday night, a thick fog descended upon Gillette Stadium during the game between the Patriots and Falcons. From a spectator’s standpoint, it was difficult for fans in the stadium as well as those viewing at home on their televisions to see what was taking place on the field.

While such a freak occurrence can happen from time to time with something as temperamental as the weather, that didn’t stop one Falcons player in the losing locker room from wondering if something strange was afoot.

“It didn’t affect me, but it’s crazy though, like, they score and they shoot fireworks off and then it sits high, kind of in the stadium,” receiver Julio Jones said. “So it’s kind of hard, like, if you do get behind, like how can you throw deep balls and things like that, because it’s foggy?”

Jones — who caught nine passes for 99 yards as well as his first touchdown of the year in the losing effort — quickly corrected course, so as not to sound like a conspiracy theorist.

“I mean, it didn’t affect us at all though,” Jones said. “They were just the better team tonight.”

