Man Wrongly Accused In Notorious 1989 Boston Murder Grants Rare Interview

BOSTON (CBS) – On October 23, 1989, Charles Stuart and his pregnant wife Carol Dimaiti Stuart were shot in their car in Mission Hill after attending a childbirth class.

It would become one of the most notorious crimes in Boston’s history.

Carol and her child died. Charles survived and told Boston Police a black man did it.

Within weeks, Willie Bennett was wrongly accused as the gunman.

For Bennett, it was the start of a lifelong nightmare.

“I’m always angry. I stay angry. I don’t even smile. I don’t like smiling. For what?” he told WBZ-TV’s chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca in an exclusive interview marking the 28th anniversary of the shooting.

The shooting was eventually revealed a part of an elaborate hoax. Charles Stuart had shot his wife and himself.

Days after Stuart’s brother confessed to hiding the gun, Charles Stuart jumped off the Tobin Bridge and killed himself before he could be arrested.

“I went through a whole lot. The average person couldn’t go through what I went through,” Bennett told WBZ.

