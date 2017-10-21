State Police Patrol, Compete In Head Of The Charles

BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of rowers and spectators converged on Boston for the Head of the Charles Regatta on Saturday.

There are 66 races over the weekend, and officials say there are more than 10,000 competitors from 30 countries participating.

With all eyes on the Charles River, security was extremely tight and State Police were out in full force.

“On big events we roll out a comprehensive security plan,” said State Police Major Richard Ball. “We do our due diligence as far as intelligence goes, we try to determine what level of threat we may be facing.”

Authorities say they have the whole route covered and there is no known threat for this race. Just a lot of fierce competitors. Including the Mass. State Police rowing team.

“Very overwhelming from start to finish, there’s people yelling,” said Trooper Patrick Mahady.

They are the only State Police rowing team in the nation.

“The race itself is pure intensity,” said Trooper Sean Maloney.

This is the State Police team’s third Head of the Charles. Their goal is to have their best race ever and have fun.

“This is great, it gets us involved with different members of the State Police, like different areas of the State Police, it’s great to really form a bond,” said Mahady.

“My heart is beating out of my chest,” Trooper Johnathon Swift said. “Years ago I used to patrol these roads and I used to watch the sculls going up and down the river and I said ‘boy I would like to do that someday.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

