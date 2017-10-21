Patriots-Falcons Week 7 News And Notes

BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid passes along some news, notes and fun facts heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Falcons tilt at Gillette Stadium.

— This marks the eighth time in in NFL history that two teams will meet in the regular after meeting in the Super Bowl the prior season.

— This will be the 15th meeting overall between the Pats and the Falcons. New England leads the series eight to six.

— Tom Brady’s first-ever NFC opponent as a starting quarterback was the Falcons back in 2001. New England won 24-10. Brady threw for three touchdowns.

— The Patriots are 26-18 overall on Sunday Night Football.

–Tom Brady is 17-10 overall on Sunday Night Football.

–Tom Brady has thrown for over 300 yards 13 times on Sunday Night Football.

–They’ll be at home this weekend, but with last week’s win at the Jets, the Pats have won 11 straight road games.

–Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have now connected on 71 touchdown receptions.

— James White leads the Pats in receptions with 33.

— Devin McCourty got his first INT of the season last week, the 20th of his career. He’s the fifth safety in team history to reach 20 career interceptions.

— Rob Gronkowski has had 24 100-yard games. He’s tied with Kellen Winlsow Sr. in second place among tight ends. Tony Gonzalez is first with 31.