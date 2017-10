Intense Cold Therapy Salons Opening In Boston AreaBelievers of all ages say a pain treatment now available in the Boston are works, as long as you don't mind the cold.

Playground In Belmont Closed Due To Rat InfestationThe Joey's Park playground in Belmont is temporarily closed after rats were spotted nestled underneath the playground equipment.

Woman Pleads Guilty In Drugged Driving Crash That Killed NurseA woman accused of driving while on drugs changes her mind and her plea to guilty.

Witch's Woods Serves Up Scares For 19th SeasonWitch's Woods in Westford has a popular haunted hayride, carnival rides, and a new attraction called Vampire Passage.