Thousands Of Rowers Ready To Compete In Head Of The Charles Regatta

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the granddaddy of them all, as thousands of rowers converge on the Boston area for the Head of the Charles Regatta. Among them, two of the youngest rowers ever to compete in the regatta.

There were boats, boats and more boats on the Charles Friday, jamming the river like rush hour on the expressway with everyone preparing for their events. “This year we have just shy of 11,000 competitors from 30 nations and 40 U.S. states. We have 66 races over two days,” says Fred Schoch, the Executive Director of the regatta.

The youngest rowers this year are George Lathrop and Quinlan Daly from Connecticut and are just 13 years old. They’re the youngest doubles team to ever compete in the regatta. “Ever since I’ve been rowing I’ve been hearing about the Head of the Charles. It’s a huge race. It’s a huge accomplishment,” Quinlan says.

Both kids have rowed for about 3 years, but only 3 months together. “I think the weekend is going to be a challenge, but it’s going to be amazing that I’m rowing against some of the best and most talented rowers in the world,” George adds.

The Charles River course is one of the toughest with twists, turns, and multiple bridges to navigate but this regatta is also the one to be in. “This is kind of what we live for. It’s the biggest regatta in the world, and it’s a notch in everyone’s belt and you get bragging rights at the crew house,” says Sally Solaro who is rowing with a team from Seattle.

This weekend, thousands of rowers will be joined by thousands of spectators to appreciate the grace and athleticism. “You just feel like you’re cutting through the water. You’re not disturbing anything around you. You’re just passing through,” says Quinlan.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports

