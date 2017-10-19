Rask Out For Bruins Vs. Canucks; Backes Returning, Bergeron Game-Time Decision

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to sort out their complicated injury situation as they get ready for Thursday’s game against the Canucks. Now, they need to play without their starting goaltender.

Tuukka Rask is out for Thursday and Anton Khudobin will get the start in net, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced. Zane McIntyre will be recalled from Providence and back Khudobin up. It’s unclear what kind of injury Rask suffered during Wednesday’s practice, as he is still being evaluated.

Elsewhere, forward David Backes will return on Thursday as he recovers from diverticulitis. Peter Cehlarik was sent back down to Providence as a corresponding move.

Patrice Bergeron (lower-body injury) is officially a game-time decision. He practiced on a line with Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork on Wednesday and participated in the team’s optional skate on Thursday morning.

Defenseman Adam McQuaid (lower-body injury) is also expected to return to the lineup. Forward Kenny Agostino will play, taking the place of the injured Ryan Spooner, who will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a torn groin adductor.

The 2-3 Bruins are allowing the 10th-most goals per game (3.6) in the NHL through five games, while scoring the 11th-fewest at 2.8. The hope is that Bergeron’s eventual return will restore some much-needed stability to the lineup.