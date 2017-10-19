WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Rosa Parks House Being Moved To Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott will be returned to the United States from Germany and displayed for three months in Rhode Island in a project organized by a Berlin-based artist and Brown University.

The house was set to be demolished in Detroit before Parks’ niece bought it for $500 and donated it to artist Ryan Mendoza.

Mendoza last year took it apart and shipped it to Berlin, then reassembled it in his yard.

parkshouse Rosa Parks House Being Moved To Providence

Artist Ryan Mendoza poses next Rosa Parks’ house on April 6, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The two have been hoping to bring it back to the U.S.

In Providence, the house will be reassembled inside an arts center.

It’s expected to be displayed from March to May.

Mendoza is working to find a permanent place for the house elsewhere in the U.S.

