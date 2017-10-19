NightSide – Do Politics Affect Your Daily Life?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – It seems that now more than ever, political opinions have seeped into every aspect of our lives. Even sports and entertainment have become divisive and partisan. But have we taken our passion for politics too far? Tonight, Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen checks in with NightSide Nation to talk about his latest piece on a pet store owner who accidentally stumbled into a political nightmare that now threatens his entire way of life. Do you find yourself letting politics influence decisions like where you shop, who you talk to, or what you watch?

