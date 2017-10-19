WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

National Retirement Security Week: Are You Saving Enough?

By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – Probably not!

According to a report released by Fidelity, which represents over 15 million U.S. workers, the average 401(k) balance at Fidelity was around $98,000 as of July 1 this year.

As expected, younger workers had saved less and older workers more. But although it sounds like a lot, $98,000 may need to last you 20 to 30 years.

Your retirement savings will play a big role in retirement; it will make a huge difference in your lifestyle during retirement years. The difference could be summed up in where you choose to eat; McDonald’s or the Olive Garden?

If you do retire at age 65 with $98,000 in your 401(k) and you live to be 85, that $98,000 will only give you an extra $5,000 a year, about $95 a week.

So how much money will you need for retirement? For most of you more than you are currently saving! The first thing you need to do is review your budget to see where you can save more.

How much does it cost to maintain your current lifestyle? Is this the lifestyle you’ll want in retirement? With a little bit of effort on your part, you will be able to calculate whether your savings are on track to reach your retirement goals.

There are many calculators online that can help you figure out how much more you need to save. Start with the company that is providing your retirement plan at work.

A good link with many different financial calculators on their website is Choose to Save Calculators. Check out their BALLPARK E$TIMATE for retirement savings to see if you are on track. And many of the large mutual fund companies have good educational retirement sections as well as calculators on their websites. Check out Fidelity and Vanguard for some help.

If you are coupled, try doing the calculations together. If you finish the worksheet and the results indicate that you must save more than is available from your paycheck each week, re-work the calculations retiring later or add part-time work to the equation.

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch