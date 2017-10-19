Have Red Sox Already Decided On Alex Cora As Manager?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Alex Cora took to Twitter to share his feelings in one word: “Blessed!!!” Considering his Astros had just dropped Game 4 of the ALCS, drawing the series against the Yankees to a 2-2 tie, it seemed a bit out of place.

Many wondered if Cora was celebrating a job offer from the Boston Red Sox, though the realization that Oct. 18 also happens to be Cora’s birthday quieted that speculation.

But on Thursday, there’s been some more progress that points to Cora perhaps being the Red Sox’ next manager.

A source told NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich that there’s “Not a doubt it is [Cora],” though the Red Sox have been waiting until the end of Houston’s ALCS before making any announcement.

Also on Thursday came this tweet from @LasMayores, the official Spanish-language Twitter account of MLB.

The tweet translates to: “According to several sources, [Cora] will be formally presented as a leader of the @RedSoxBeisbol after the ALCS ends.”

The tweet was live for about an hour before being deleted.

It should be noted that last November, @LasMayores reported that Edwin Encarnacion was close to signing with the Astros. He ended up signing with the Blue Jays.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne checked in with Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who stated that no decision has been made.

Dave Dombrowski says no decision has been made yet on the next manager of the @RedSox. There have been some rumors today. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 19, 2017

Smoke surrounding a potential Cora hiring goes back as far as Sunday, when El Nuevo Dia in Puerto Rico cited a source who said “There is a 99.9 percent chance of [Cora] being named Red Sox leader. They want him for the job.”

Cora, who is currently the bench coach for the Astros, met with the Red Sox last weekend. The Red Sox also interviewed Ron Gardenhire and Brad Ausmus for the job, after firing John Farrell.

With the Astros facing elimination on Friday night at home in Game 6 and a potential Game 7 on Saturday, it looks as though this coming weekend will be when the Red Sox can put a rest to the speculation.