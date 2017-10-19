Mother Claims Program Shaved Daughter’s Head Without Permission

DRACUT (CBS) – A mother is suing a residential program for kids after she says a clinician had her daughter’s head shaved without her permission.

Denise Robinson says her seven-year-old daughter’s hair was very long before a clinician at the Little Heroes Home in Dracut took her to a salon where a volunteer cut her hair. The girl is now nearly bald.

“For them to do this, it’s very upsetting, not just to me but to her,” Robinson said.

Robinson says an employee at the program said they cut her hair because of a hygiene issue, which she disputes.

Robinson’s attorney, Richard Kendell, says he was shocked by what the volunteer told the girl before the haircut.

“The volunteer informed this seven-year-old biracial child that by shaving her head, her hair would grow back straight,” said attorney Richard Kendell. “I find that appalling.”

The Little Heroes Home says a review of the circumstances is underway to “determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.”