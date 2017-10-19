Would-Be Robbers Demand $1 From Brockton Store Owner

BROCKTON (CBS) — The would-be robbers who followed a convenience store owner into his store Tuesday didn’t demand much–just a dollar–but Krish Patel wasn’t giving in.

Red Apple Food Shop, formerly Brockton Market and Deli, was closed Tuesday for renovations, but Patel, the owner, had just walked in to check on things when two teens tried to follow him inside.

Patel told WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci he made it about ten steps in the door before they accosted him.

“I see the two kids coming in behind me, and asked me like, ‘hey man, give me a dollar,'” he said.

He said he thought they were between 15 and 18, and said they threatened him with a knife.

“I said, ‘You have a knife, I have a gun,'” Patel said, trying to scare them off.

That’s when he picked up a two-wheeled metal hand cart and chased them away.

He said he followed them out of the store, but lost track of them when they hopped a fence across the street into someone’s yard.

Though he was surprised the men only wanted a dollar, and said he would have given them money if they’d asked nicely, he doesn’t believe in giving in to robbers’ demands.

“I have almost 20 years of experience,” said Patel. “Sometimes the robber is coming like, ‘Give me a dollar,’ after you open the wallet, they take the whole wallet.”

He said he’s working on installing 22 surveillance cameras, and installed bulletproof glass.

“I have three stores, and I’m always looking upon the safety of my employees,” Patel said.

Patel said the store will be back up and running once renovations are finished in ten days.