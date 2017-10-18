Winchester Halloween Display Raises Money For Children’s Hospital

WINCHESTER (CBS) — It’s the fourteenth year John Downs has built and operated the spooky display outside his home on Franklin Road.

It’s an impressive sight, but it’s not just for scares–the display is part of the Halloween Helping Kids program, which raises money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Over the past four years, we’ve raised over $20,000, and I’m hoping to raise another $10,000 this year,” Downs told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens.

This year, he said he’s going completely “over-the-top” with the display, as he’s decided this will be the final year he puts it on.

Downs graduated from the University of New Hampshire this year with a degree in studio art. On the hospital’s donation website, he wrote that “Halloween is that thing that keeps me up late at night and wakes me early in the morning.”

Downs said that, this year, he began working on the display way back in May.

“It takes about six months to build,” Downs said. “And then starting in late September, it starts to go out in the front yard, and then that takes three weeks itself.”

Anyone who wants to see the show and donate can stop by when it begins, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports