Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Keanu

Keanu is a sweet thirteen-year-old Caucasian boy who loves to run and be outside. Those who know Keanu describe him as fun and adorable. Keanu loves to sing; his favorite songs include “Old MacDonald”, “You are my Sunshine”, and “Wheels on the Bus”. Keanu enjoys swimming in the pool and swinging on the swing-set. Keanu’s favorite food is pizza. Keanu’s favorite toys are those that light up; when presented with a new toy, he loves figuring out how to make it work and play music.

Keanu’s favorite time of the day is gym class. All of his teachers and providers constantly report what a joy he is to work with, and how much he loves being at school. Keanu continues to make progress with his speech and walking skills.

Keanu is legally freed for adoption and will need a family who can put some time into learning about his needs and learning how to set up the best possible environment for him. Keanu loves spending time with his visiting resources who would love to stay connected with him when Keanu lives with an adoptive family. Any family constellation that feels they can meet Keanu’s needs will be considered.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.