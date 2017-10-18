Stoughton Teacher Resigns After Accusation Of ‘Inappropriate Sexual Relationship’ With Student

STOUGHTON (CBS) — A high school teacher resigned from the Stoughton School District after allegations they had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
Stoughton Superintendent Marguerite Rizzi said the relationship allegedly began when the student was attending the high school, and continued past the time that student graduated.
In a press release Wednesday, the district said the teacher–whose name cannot be released under law–was placed on administrative leave September 18 hours after the district learned of the allegations, but resigned after being served an “intent to dismiss” notice.
“The allegations point to a startling abuse of the trust placed in every teacher,” Superintendent Rizzi said. “This individual was immediately removed from the classroom when the district learned of the alleged relationship, and we are cooperating fully with the Stoughton Police Department.”
Police are investigating the allegations.