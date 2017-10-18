Red Sox Reportedly Interview Ron Gardenhire For Managerial Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox reportedly interviewed Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire for their vacant managerial position on Wednesday.

The team is now deciding whether or not Gardenhire will be their final candidate to replace John Farrell on the Boston bench or if they’ll bring in others for interviews, according to The Boston Herald.

Can confirm #RedSox interviewed Ron Gardenhire today for their managerial job. So far, Gardenhire, Ausmus, and Cora have interviewed. #WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 18, 2017

Gardenhire, who will turn 60 later this month, went 1068-1039 in his 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2002-2014. He led the team to six postseason berths, but just one series win back in 2002. He was dismissed after the Twins went 70-92 in 2014, the team’s fourth straight losing season.

Prior to his first and only managerial job, Gardenhire served as Minnesota’s third base coach for 11 years.

He hasn’t managed since 2014, but Gardenhire spent the 2017 with the Diamondbacks under former Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo. He’s known as a players’ manager, which would fits the profile Dave Dombrowski is seeking in for Boston’s next manager.

Prior to interviewing Gardenhire, the Red Sox interviewed former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora.

Though Cora doesn’t have any experience as a major league manager, he appears to be the favorite to land the job at the moment.