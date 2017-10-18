Beverly Police Lock Down Hospital While Searching For Suspect

Filed Under: Beverly, Crime

BEVERLY (CBS) — Beverly Hospital was put lockdown by police on Wednesday evening as they searched for a potentially armed suspect in the area.

The lockdown was lifted around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but hospital officials warned that there was still police activity nearby.

Officials said Charles Dixon, 32, of Reading, is wanted in connection with “a domestic incident.”

dixonwanted Beverly Police Lock Down Hospital While Searching For Suspect

Charles Dixon Wanted Poster (Photo Courtesy: Beverly Police)

He was reportedly seen last on Hilltop Drive.

Police said he has an outstanding warrant for charges of witness intimidation, threats to kill, and violation of a 209A restraining order.

If you have seen Dixon please call Beverly Police at 978-922-1212.

