Tatum In Celtics’ Opening Night Starting 5 Against Cavaliers

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavlaiers, Jayson Tatum, NBA, Opening Night, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Welcome to the NBA, Jayson Tatum.

The No. 3 overall pick won’t have much time to soak in the glitz and glamour of life in the NBA, as he’ll be in Boston’s starting five in his first professional game. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced Tuesday morning that Tatum will join Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in Boston’s starting five when they tip off the NBA season against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Talk about a big stage for a rookie making his NBA debut. Tatum certainly seems ready for the NBA after a strong showing in Summer League and the preseason, but Tuesday night will present a whole different beast for the 19-year-old.

With Marcus Morris likely out for the next week or two, this will likely be Stevens’ go-to lineup to start the season, as long as the matchup doesn’t dictate a bigger lineup.

In addition to Tatum making his pro debut, Irving and Hayward will be making their Celtics debuts. Irving discussed his return to Cleveland earlier this week, saying it’s “just hoops.”

There’s still no word on whether or not LeBron James will start for Cleveland. The Cavaliers star has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the preseason.

