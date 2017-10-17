Shea McClellin Could Return To Patriots Practice This Week

BOSTON (CBS) — We may get our first look at Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin this week.

McClellin, placed on injured reserve since before the season with an undisclosed injury, is eligible to begin practicing with the Patriots this week. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hinted that the linebacker/special teamer could be back on the field when the team starts preparing for this weekend’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

“That’s a possibility. It’s something that we’ll talk about with the medical people before we start work this week and see where we’re at,” Belichick told reporters on his Tuesday morning conference call. “If he’s ready, then it’s an option. If he’s not ready, then it’s not an option.”

With the Patriots having a Week 9 bye, the earliest McClellin could return to game action is Week 10. Players on IR are required to sit out the first eight games of the season.

The 28-year-old is now in his second season in New England after playing in 14 games in 2016. McClellin racked up 41 tackles, a sack and fumble recovery last season for the Patriots, and blocked a pair of kicks on special teams.