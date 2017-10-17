NightSide – Why is Fentanyl so Dangerous?

BOSTON (CBS) – Fentanyl has been called “manufactured death”, and New England has been hit especially hard by this new drug epidemic. Fentanyl, a substance that is forty times more powerful than heroin, presents unique challenges for both law enforcement and addiction treatment experts. Tonight, Dan is joined in studio by Matthew Gutwill, a member of the New England DEA Clean Lab Team, and Mike Wiseman, Operations Manager for 24 Trauma. Tune in to hear all about this dangerous drug and how authorities are currently dealing with it while trying to remain safe.