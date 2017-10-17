Police Search For Missing Dog Seen Running On Mass Pike

ALLSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are asking the public for help finding a missing dog that was seen running on the Mass Pike.

The dog’s name is Indy, and he bolted away from his owner’s mother outside the owner’s apartment on Commonwealth Avenue Monday.

Police were called to the area, but found the one-year-old dog had made his way onto the Mass Pike.

Fabian Shah was driving on the Pike at the time, and shared video of drivers slowing down and swerving as Indy darted around them. One man even jumped out of a car trying to catch him.

Police said the dog got off the highway safely near St. Mary’s Street in Brookline–and he was last sighted between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Mountfort Street in Brighton.

Indy is microchipped and wearing a collar with tags. He weighs 75 pounds, and is white with a brown head and ears.

He’s new to the area, so anyone who sees Indy is asked to call Boston Police and to not try to chase or call him.