Report Slams Agency For Holding Back OUI Data From Defense Attorneys

By BOB SALSBERG, Associated Press
Filed Under: Drunk Driving, State Police

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts investigation finds the agency that certifies the reliability of breath tests administered to suspected drunken drivers routinely failed to provide information that could be helpful to defense attorneys.

The report issued Monday by the Executive Office of Public Safety and obtained by The Associated Press could have ramifications for at least hundreds of court cases involving drunken driving.

It concludes that the Office of Alcohol Testing, which is overseen by the state police, committed “serious errors of judgment” in not responding to requests for certain documents sought by defense lawyers.

The investigation began after the lawyers complained the office was withholding the documents, which included worksheets related to the calibration and maintenance of the breath testing machines used by police departments.

A state police spokesman says recommendations in the report will be implemented.

