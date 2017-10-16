WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Man Barricaded In Burning Leominster Home

Filed Under: Fire, Leominster, Massachusetts State Police

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Police officers with guns drawn surrounded a burning home in Leominster Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out the flames and a crisis negotiator attempted to communicate with a man barricaded inside.

leominster1 Man Barricaded In Burning Leominster Home

Officers trained their weapons at the home as firefighters shot water onto the flames. (WBZ-TV)

Leominster Police went to the Eden Glen Road home earlier in the day to serve the man with a civil commitment warrant, and that man barricaded himself rather than surrender to them.

The building caught fire shortly after, and crews were working to keep it from spreading to other nearby buildings.

leominster3 Man Barricaded In Burning Leominster Home

Police surrounded the home on Eden Glen Road while firefighters doused the fire there. (WBZ-TV)

The State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team was on scene, and many officers could be seen with their weapons pointed at the building as firefighters put water on the flames.

State Police weren’t sure if anyone else was inside–and said they didn’t know the barricaded man’s condition, or whether or not he was armed.

leominster2 Man Barricaded In Burning Leominster Home

Police surrounded the home on Eden Glen Road while firefighters doused the fire there. (WBZ-TV)

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch