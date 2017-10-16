Man Barricaded In Burning Leominster Home

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Police officers with guns drawn surrounded a burning home in Leominster Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out the flames and a crisis negotiator attempted to communicate with a man barricaded inside.

Leominster Police went to the Eden Glen Road home earlier in the day to serve the man with a civil commitment warrant, and that man barricaded himself rather than surrender to them.

The building caught fire shortly after, and crews were working to keep it from spreading to other nearby buildings.

The State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team was on scene, and many officers could be seen with their weapons pointed at the building as firefighters put water on the flames.

State Police weren’t sure if anyone else was inside–and said they didn’t know the barricaded man’s condition, or whether or not he was armed.

More information will be added as it becomes available.