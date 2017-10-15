Phantom Gourmet: Biscuits & Company

BIDDEFORD, Maine (CBS) — Stacy Cooper loves biscuits.

“You know, biscuits were something I was always interested in,” she says. “My grandmother baked biscuits. Everybody’s grandmother baked biscuits, and you always hear stories about biscuits, so people always told me my biscuits were great biscuits.”

So great in fact, Stacy actually opened a restaurant totally and completely devoted to biscuits.

“The whole idea is everything on a biscuit,” Cooper explains.

And she named the place Biscuits and Company.

“I set out to create a place that would feel a little bit like coming in to your crazy aunt’s kitchen, and I’m the crazy aunt,” she says.

Located in Biddeford, Maine, about an hour north of Massachusetts, Biscuits and Company is a cute, quirky breakfast and lunch spot where just about anything you want to eat is served on a biscuit.

Naturally, the biscuits needed to be great–and these most definitely are.

“Ingredients make a huge difference,” Cooper says. “We use 20 percent Maine-grown grains in our biscuits … We use great butter, we use really good buttermilk. I think a lot of it is in the handling just how you put the biscuits together, they need a light touch, and you sort of have to feel your way through them.”

And when they’re done right, these biscuits are a thing of beauty.

“It should be a little bit crispy on the outside, it should be soft on the inside,” Cooper says. “When you open it up, you just get all these fluffy layers. And when it’s hot, there’s just this steamy goodness that comes and you can smell the wheat and you can smell the butter and you bite into it and you get a little crunch, and you get a little sweet, the Maine grains give it a little bit of sweetness and a little bit of texture that you don’t get in a pure white biscuit.”

Cooper says everyone has a different definition of what a good biscuit is–but that hers are unique.

“I’ve had people come in here and say ‘well, these aren’t southern biscuits, these aren’t the fluffy southern biscuits, these aren’t Pillsbury Pop and Fresh biscuits,’ no they’re not,” she says. “They’re Biddeford biscuits. They’re Maine biscuits.”

