Passenger Hurt, Driver Charged With OUI In Chelsea Crash

CHELSEA (CBS) — An early-morning rollover crash left a driver charged with OUI and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries.
Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Route 16 East in Chelsea.
The passenger, a 25-year-old Brockton man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He has since been upgraded to serious condition.
The driver, 24-year-old Karl Dereaux of Quincy, was arrested and charged with OUI, negligent operation, speeding, and more.
State Police said it was Dereaux’s second OUI offense.