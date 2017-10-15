Passenger Hurt, Driver Charged With OUI In Chelsea Crash

Filed Under: Chelsea, Drunk Driving, OUI

CHELSEA (CBS) — An early-morning rollover crash left a driver charged with OUI and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Route 16 East in Chelsea.

chelsea ax paul koolloian 1 Passenger Hurt, Driver Charged With OUI In Chelsea Crash

One passenger was hurt and the driver was charged with OUI in this crash in Chelsea. (Photo credit: Paul Koolloian)

The passenger, a 25-year-old Brockton man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He has since been upgraded to serious condition.

chelsea ax paul koolloian 4 Passenger Hurt, Driver Charged With OUI In Chelsea Crash

It was the driver’s second OUI offense. (Photo credit: Paul Koolloian)

The driver, 24-year-old Karl Dereaux of Quincy, was arrested and charged with OUI, negligent operation, speeding, and more.

State Police said it was Dereaux’s second OUI offense.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch