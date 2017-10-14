Public Memorial Set For Tewksbury Woman Killed In Las Vegas Shooting

TEWKSBURY (CBS/AP) — A public memorial service has been scheduled for a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The service for Rhonda LeRocque, of Tewksbury, is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.

A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.

LeRocque’s mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.

The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.

Champagne says LeRocque’s husband Jason was next to her when she was shot.

On Thursday, a family member read a statement on Jason LeRocque’s behalf.

“The outpouring of support has been so overwhelming to say the least. It gives us all so much hope to see the kindness of so many,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)