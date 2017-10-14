Public Memorial Set For Tewksbury Woman Killed In Las Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting, Paul Burton, Rhonda Lerocque, Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY (CBS/AP) — A public memorial service has been scheduled for a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The service for Rhonda LeRocque, of Tewksbury, is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.

A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.

lerocque 1 Public Memorial Set For Tewksbury Woman Killed In Las Vegas Shooting

Rhonda LeRocque (Image from Facebook)

LeRocque’s mother, Priscilla Champagne, says her daughter was at the concert with her husband, Jason, their 6-year-old daughter and her father-in law.

The daughter and father-in-law left the event before the shots were fired.

Champagne says LeRocque’s husband Jason was next to her when she was shot.

On Thursday, a family member read a statement on Jason LeRocque’s behalf.

“The outpouring of support has been so overwhelming to say the least. It gives us all so much hope to see the kindness of so many,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch