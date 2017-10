BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the story that just won’t let up. Vice President Pence made headlines last week for leaving the Colts game early, and President Trump has called for players to get “off the field” if they continue to protest. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been vocal on the matter and said that President Trump’s comments were “inflammatory.” With next week’s meeting coming up between the NFL and NFLPA, what new rules may be enforced? Where do you side on this issue?