Celtics @ 7: How Quickly Will New-Look Celtics Develop Chemistry?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics enjoyed a perfect 4-0 preseason with a pair of wins over both the Sixers and Hornets and, now, they’re poised to start the regular season Tuesday in Cleveland to begin a stretch of three games in four nights.
“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman and NBC Sports Boston voice of the C’s Mike Gorman are ready to go as well.
The two spent Saturday’s show previewing the new-look Green from every angle imaginable, including expectations for each and every player on the roster and how they’ll all fit together. And, of course, how quickly.
Enjoy the full show podcast above!