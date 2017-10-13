Woman Killed In Westford Market Basket Parking Lot Identified

WESTFORD (CBS) – The woman who was killed in a supermarket parking lot in Westford has been identified.
Investigators say Wei Wang, 64, of Acton, was at the back of her SUV at Market Basket late Thursday morning when another car hit her SUV causing it to roll backwards and pin Wang underneath it.
First responders used an airbag-type device to lift the vehicle off of her. Paramedics then performed CPR on Wang as she was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where she died.
The driver of the other car stayed at the scene.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.