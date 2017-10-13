WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Nurse Finds Infant Abandoned In Hospital Parking Lot

By Juli McDonald
Filed Under: Baby Safe Haven, Juli McDonald, Leominster

LEOMISNTER (CBS) – There are questions and concern in Leominster, after a nurse found an infant wrapped in a blanket next to her car. UMass Memorial Health Alliance is a Baby Safe Haven facility, but the baby was left outside on the ground.

The state’s Safe Haven Act allows a parent to legally surrender their newborn, 7 days old or younger, at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

The parent in this case did not do that, and now the Worcester County District Attorney is asking for information about the mother’s health to help that baby transition. In a statement DA Joseph Early Jr. says: “Leaving a baby in a parking lot in the hopes that it will be found leaves too much to chance, especially as the child is at risk to exposure.”

safe Nurse Finds Infant Abandoned In Hospital Parking Lot

Baby Safe Haven facility in Leominster (WBZ-TV)

State Representative Shauna O’Connell believes her failed bill could have been a valuable resource for this mother.

“It’s something the legislature could have done and should have done,” said Rep. Shaunna O’Connell. “This bill would allow mothers to call 911 and ask them to meet them somewhere so that they could hand over the baby there.”

Giving women more options when faced with painful choices.

“It must be anguish as well to surrender your baby,” O’Cononell said. “So to allow women to do it on their terms where they feel comfortable I think would help mothers and save more babies.”

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the infant is in good condition in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

More from Juli McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch