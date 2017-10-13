Nurse Finds Infant Abandoned In Hospital Parking Lot

LEOMISNTER (CBS) – There are questions and concern in Leominster, after a nurse found an infant wrapped in a blanket next to her car. UMass Memorial Health Alliance is a Baby Safe Haven facility, but the baby was left outside on the ground.

The state’s Safe Haven Act allows a parent to legally surrender their newborn, 7 days old or younger, at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

The parent in this case did not do that, and now the Worcester County District Attorney is asking for information about the mother’s health to help that baby transition. In a statement DA Joseph Early Jr. says: “Leaving a baby in a parking lot in the hopes that it will be found leaves too much to chance, especially as the child is at risk to exposure.”

State Representative Shauna O’Connell believes her failed bill could have been a valuable resource for this mother.

“It’s something the legislature could have done and should have done,” said Rep. Shaunna O’Connell. “This bill would allow mothers to call 911 and ask them to meet them somewhere so that they could hand over the baby there.”

Giving women more options when faced with painful choices.

“It must be anguish as well to surrender your baby,” O’Cononell said. “So to allow women to do it on their terms where they feel comfortable I think would help mothers and save more babies.”

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the infant is in good condition in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.