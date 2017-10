BOSTON (CBS) – To own and operate certain vehicles, like a car or plane, you need to get a license. In order to work in certain professions or to get married, you need to get a license. So is it really such a crazy idea that people who want to have kids should have to get a license first? A recent story about a family in Utah that left their three year old toddler in a corn maze OVERNIGHT has Dan wondering if it’s time to put potential parents to the test! What do you think of the idea?