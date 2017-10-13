Massachusetts Joins Suit To Halt Trump Health Care Order

Filed Under: Health Care, Maura Healey, President Donald Trump

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining state attorneys general from across the country in seeking to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in payments to health insurers.

Healey, a Democrat, announced the lawsuit Friday along with Democratic attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Kentucky and other states.

She called the president’s decision a “cruel and irresponsible move” that will lead to higher health care costs for families, throw the health insurance market “into chaos” and undermine state budgets.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker also criticized Trump Friday, calling it the “wrong decision.”

He said it would “destabilize” insurance markets and “jeopardize” coverage for thousands of Massachusetts residents relying on the subsidies to afford their health care as part of former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    THIS MA AG IS THE QUINTESSENTIAL REASON OUR NATION FACES THE HORRIFIC NK THREATS OF TOTAL USA DESTRUCTION…A LEFT-WING MINDSET DEVOID OF COMMON SENSE AND REALITY TIME VOTERS CLEANED HOUSE!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch