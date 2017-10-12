Raisin Cereals Recalled Because They May Contain Nuts

Raisin Cereals Recalled Because They May Contain NutsTwo cereals are being recalled because they may be contaminated with different nuts.

Waltham After School Employee Charged With Raping ChildA Waltham after school program employee was arrested Thursday and charged with raping a child.

State Trooper Acquitted Of Assault Following Chase, Violent ArrestA Massachusetts State Police trooper was found not guilty of simple assault after police violently arrested a man who led them on a chase into New Hampshire in 2016.

Woman Dies After Being Pinned Under Car In Market Basket Parking LotA woman was killed Thursday after she was pinned underneath a car in a Market Basket parking lot.