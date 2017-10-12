Man Convicted In 1994 Murder Of Paxton Police Chief Up For Parole

NATICK (CBS) – One of the three men in prison for the murder of a police chief is now up for parole.

Jamie Richards, 45, was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting death of Paxton Police Chief Robert Mortell on February 1, 1994.

Richards, who was 22 at the time of the murder, argued for his release at a hearing Thursday afternoon before the state Parole Board in Natick.

Mortell ran into the woods after three men who were suspected of breaking into homes in the Holden area when he was shot.

Michael Souza, who was 25 at the time, was later convicted of first degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Richards and the third man, Kenneth Padgett Jr., became eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.

Padgett has been denied parole by the board twice.

This is Richards’ first time facing the board, after he twice waived his right to a hearing.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. and State Police commander Col. Richard McKeon are against Richards getting out of prison early.

McKeon was the lead investigator on the murder in 1994.