Police Officer Charged With Stealing Bank Robbery Money

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A Boston police officer has been indicted after authorities say he stole about $2,000 in bank robbery cash from the department’s evidence room.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says a grand jury on Thursday indicted 44-year-old Joseph Nee on charges of larceny and money laundering.
Boston police say Nee has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said, “The behavior alleged in today’s indictment is inexcusable.”
Prosecutors say the cash Nee stole from a closed bank robbery file was tainted with red dye. They say Nee fed some of the money in slot machines at Plainridge Park Casino and then went to exchange the stolen money at the casino kiosk for clean money.
An attorney for Nee said he is a very well-liked officer who has been cooperative with the investigation. Nee’s attorney declined further comment.
