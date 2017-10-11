Dombrowski Expects David Price To Be A Healthy Part Of Red Sox Rotation In 2018

BOSTON (CBS) — We really didn’t learn much on Wednesday when Dave Dombrowski sat down to chat with the Boston media about John Farrell’s ousting as Red Sox manager.

He didn’t exactly explain why the team made the managerial change, but Dombrowski did provide a quick update on their plan for David Price in the 2018 season. The man in charge of baseball operations is counting on a healthy Price to return to the Boston rotation.

“I think so, I hope so. That’s what the doctors tell us. You can see he threw the ball extremely well,” Dombrowski said of Price, who enjoyed a successful stint as a reliever over the last few months. “After what happened this year you sit on the edge of your seat, but has seen the top specialists in the country and they told us he’s back to a point where he’ll be fine next season.

“Our anticipation is that he’ll be part of our rotation next year and be ready to go,” added Dombrowski.

Price was sidelined with an elbow injury in Spring Training but avoided Tommy John surgery after a visit to Dr. David Andrews and Dr. Neil ElAttrache, who said the lefty’s “unique elbow” would get better with rest. Price did not make his season debut until May 29 and was limited to just 11 starts in 2017, landing back on the disabled list in late July. The majority of headlines that featured Price had more to do with his off-field spat with Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley than his on-field performance.

The 32-year-old turned it around though when he returned in mid-September, putting together a successful stint as a reliever. Price twirled 8.2 innings of scoreless relief down the stretch, and kept the Houston Astros off the board in his 6.2 innings during Boston’s ALDS loss. He struck out 19 batters in his 15.1 innings as a reliever.

Next season will be Price’s third in Boston after signing a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox in 2015. He is 23-12 with a 3.84 ERA in a Red Sox uniform.