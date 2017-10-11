WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Pilot Reunites With Dog He Rescued From Puerto Rico

By Juli McDonald
Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Juli McDonald, Puerto Rico, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A pilot who helped rescue shelter pets from the disaster in Puerto Rico is back home and to make his homecoming even better, he was reunited with one dog he fell in love with while he was there.

On a dark Worcester runway they landed Wednesday, the “Wings of Rescue”, carrying some very precious cargo.

puppies Pilot Reunites With Dog He Rescued From Puerto Rico

Puppies rescued from Puerto Rico land in Worcester (WBZ-TV)

“I get teary eyed thinking about it because these dogs have been through so much,” said Leigh Grady of the Animal Shelter of Sterling.

Close to 200 dogs and cats, some strayed or abandoned, others surrendered, but all of them, survivors from storm ravaged Puerto Rico.

It’s not the first lifesaving flight for volunteer pilot Derek Harbaugh. Of all the animals he flew to safety last week, it was Pinky who caught his eye.

pinky Pilot Reunites With Dog He Rescued From Puerto Rico

Pilot Derek Harbaugh and Pinky who was rescued from Puerto Rico (WBZ-TV)

“I put her on the truck and as soon as I did I realized that’s my dog,” said Harbaugh.

After a week fostered by Last Hope K9 Rescue, a sweet reunion for Pinky and her pilot. The rest of the new animals now head for care and comfort at local shelters, but Pinky, officially adopted, is back in the cockpit. Only blue skies ahead for man and new best friend.

“Pretty stoked, I’m about to cry right now, it’s pretty cool, it’s been amazing,” said Harbaugh.

The animals will be sent to the following shelters for adoption:

Animal Shelter Inc. of Sterling MA
Boxer Rescue of MA
Animal Rescue League of Boston
Buddy Dog – Sudbury, MA
Cape Ann – Gloucester, MA
Caribbean Puppy Connection – MA
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland – Maine

More from Juli McDonald
Comments

One Comment

  1. Ryan Moore says:
    October 12, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Pinky was rescued from the animal care Center of St john usvi she is one of our dogs that’s was evaded after Irma and Maria I was one the flight with her and this pilot- Ryan Moore shelter manager

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch