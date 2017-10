BOSTON (CBS) – Steve DiFillippo is a well-known Boston restauranteur and the owner of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse. Tonight, he joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about his experience in the restaurant industry and how he’s been able to maintain success for so long. How do restaurant owners deal with new challenges like automation, public pressure to raise the minimum wage, or more options for customers than ever before? What do you look for when choosing a place to eat out?