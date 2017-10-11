Massachusetts House Approves Ban On Bump Stocks

Massachusetts House Approves Ban On Bump StocksThe Massachusetts House has approved a bill that would outlaw devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

Asteroid To Make Very Close Pass To Earth OvernightAn asteroid the size of a house is zipping by our planet early Thursday morning.

'Route 128 Bandit' Wanted By FBI For 8 Bank RobberiesA man responsible for at least eight bank robberies in and around Boston is wanted by the FBI.

Boy Scouts To Welcome Girls From Cub Scouts To Eagle ScoutsThe Boy Scouts board of directors said the change was needed to provide more options for parents.