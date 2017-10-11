Brandon Meriweather: Chris Foerster ‘A Character’ Who Likes Big Booty

BOSTON (CBS) — Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned on Monday after a video of him snorting a white powdery substance hit the internet.

Former Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather knows Foerster from their time together with the Washington Redskins and is surprised by the video, which was posted on Facebook by a stripper that Foerster allegedly had a relationship with.

“He’s actually a really good guy, so that’s why it’s so crazy,” Meriweather told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday.

Asked if he’s shocked by the video, Meriweather look a long pause before letting out a laugh: “There ain’t much that shocks me these days. I’ve seen it all.”

The cocaine part is what surprised Merwieather. Foerester’s love for strippers, however, did not.

“Just the way his mannerisms was, the way he acted around us, he liked the big booty and he liked women,” said Meriweather. “He was a character, man. He would basically tell you that he liked big booty and that was his thing. He would tell you he likes the [big beautiful women].”