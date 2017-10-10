Tom Brady Misses Patriots Practice For First Time This Season

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears that the hits Tom Brady has taken this season are finally catching up to him.

Brady sat out the team’s rare Tuesday practice at Gillette Stadium, his first missed practice of the 2017 season. Cornerback Eric Rowe was the only other player missing. Although there’s no official reason for the quarterback’s absence, Brady presumably sat out for maintenance reasons as he works through what’s been a punishing season in the hits department.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken 33 hits and 16 sacks in five games so far this season, including three sacks last Thursday against the Buccaneers in Tampa. He appeared to get up gingerly after some of the hits, as if he had been injured or was playing through an injury.

When asked during his Monday interview with Westwood One about the damage he has absorbed from opposing defenders, Brady blamed himself.

“I think that’s part of the conditioning that you do in the offseason, to prepare yourself for taking hits,” he said (via ESPN). “Some of those sacks, I’ve been holding on to the ball too long and I have to get rid of it. I think that’s decision-making.”

The hits and sacks have yet to adversely affect Brady’s performance on the field, as he is second in the NFL with a 112.0 passer rating and leads the league with 1,702 passing yards. But his absence on Tuesday as a small indication that the Patriots offensive line simply needs to improve its pass protection if they want to keep Brady on the field and playing at a high level throughout the season.