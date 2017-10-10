NightSide – Grab Them by the Pocketbook

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – In recent news, prominent men like Harvey Weinstein and “pro-life” Congressman Tim Murphy, have been exposed of salacious and hypocritical actions. Marisa will share her past work experiences of sexism and how it ultimately costs not only women, but good men, significant opportunities over the span of their careers. Why aren’t as many people’s hair on fire for Weinstein and Murphy? Do you think men who abuse their power get a free pass for these type of incidents more often than not?

