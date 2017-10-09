John Farrell Ejected Early In Game 4 For Arguing Balls And Strikes

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager John Farrell won’t be around to see if his team can keep their season alive on Monday.

Farrell was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the bottom of the second inning of Monday afternoon’s Game 4 against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. The discrepancy came after Dustin Pedroia struck out looking on a questionable inside pitch, one batter after Jackie Bradley Jr. went down looking on a pair of iffy strike calls by home plate ump Mark Wegner.

Pedroia immediately voiced his displeasure with Wegner after he rung him up, and Farrell came out to protect his player. While Pedroia was allowed to remain in the game, Farrell got the toss after letting a few expletives fly.

John Farrell has just been ejected from today's game. via @MLBONFOX https://t.co/X0pQejqWhZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 9, 2017

Boston bench coach Gary DiSarcina took over for Farrell after his ejection, which came with the Red Sox trailing 2-1. They had loaded the bases with no outs before Bradley Jr. and Pedroia struck out, and Xander Bogaerts popped out to right field to end the Boston threat.

The Red Sox trail the Astros 2-1 in the best-of-five series.