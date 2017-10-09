Red Sox Live Blog: Boston Trying To Keep Season Alive In Game 4 Vs. Astros

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

9:30 a.m.: After an offensive outburst and a most-surprising show of dominance from David Price in Game 3, the Red Sox are still alive. They’ll need another showing like that one this afternoon in Game 4 if they hope to keep their season alive for one more day.

That responsibility will fall on the shoulders of one Mr. Rick Porcello, the 2016 Cy Young Award winner who’s struggled mightily in 2017. He went 11-17 with a 4.65 ERA, giving up a league-leading 38 home runs. That number looms large against the Astros, who’ve proven this series they can hit the long ball as well as anyone.

If Porcello struggles — he looked fine in a relief inning during Game 2, but he had a 5.93 ERA in the final month of the season — the Red Sox won’t have David Price there to save the day once again. Craig Kimbrel should be rested enough to go two innings if needed, and Addison Reed should be fine after throwing just seven pitches in his inning on Sunday. So for John Farrell, the challenge is just getting through six innings with Porcello and whoever else might be needed.

Offensively, the Sox will be up against right-hander Charlie Morton, who posted a solid 3.62 ERA this season.

The Red Sox are desperate to get something — anything — out of Xander Bogaerts, who is 0-for-14 this series. Andrew Benintendi (2-for-12) and Dustin Pedroia (2-for-11) have also been hurting at the dish. But as Rafael Devers proved by going 2-for-3 with a homer and 3 RBIs in Game 3 after going 0-for-5 to start the series, things can change rather quickly.

Also, there’s the threat of some rain today. Maybe not any downpours, but some steady light rain. That obviously warrants watching, as there is a built-in day off tomorrow that would work if needed. But it feels like, for now, they can play baseball. We’ll keep an eye on that.

We’ll have lineups shared right here as soon as they’re posted, as well as updates and analysis all day, from first pitch to the final out.