Krug Likely ‘Ready To Go’ For Bruins; Bergeron Game-Time Decision

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins looked good in their season-opening win over the Predators, despite missing two of their most important players. But it sounds like they could get both Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron back as soon as Monday.

Each player returned to practice on Saturday and will be game-time decisions for the team’s Columbus Day matinee game against the Avalanche at the TD Garden, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. Krug is the most likely Bruin to return to the ice, as he recovers from a fractured jaw.

“[Krug]’s still listed as day-to-day, but I think he’s ready to go,” said Cassidy on Sunday, via BostonBruins.com. “That decision will be made [on Monday]. See how he is first of all in the morning at the rink, and then I assume he’ll be good, and then post warm-up. It looks like he’s up to speed.”

Bergeron was a limited participant in the Bruins’ Saturday and Sunday practices as he works his way back from a lower-body injury. Cassidy said that the team will determine “how far he’s progressed” on Monday morning when they practice again.

Elsewhere, forward Austin Czarnik is also a game-time decision after missing the start of the season with an illness. He’s likely to see some time at the NHL level now that a fractured finger has knocked winger Noel Acciari out for around six weeks, and also that David Backes (diverticulitis) is expected to miss up to four weeks for his own recovery.

The Bruins could especially use Krug’s presence on the power play, where they were 1-for-5 against the Preds last Thursday.