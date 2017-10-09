Police: 13-Year-Old Shot 12-Year-Old With Mother’s Rifle

TAUNTON (CBS) – Police say an alleged case of bullying led to a 13-year-old boy shooting a 12-year-old boy in East Taunton.
The shooting happened on Highstone Street Monday afternoon. Police say the suspect and the victim live near each other and apparently had an ongoing dispute.
The 13-year-old boy allegedly went into his mother’s locked firearm cabinet and took out a .22 caliber rifle. Police say he shot the boy once in his arm and the bullet got lodged in his chest.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and is in stable condition.
The 13-year-old has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.