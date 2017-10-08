Phantom Gourmet: Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice In Worcester

Filed Under: Antonio's, Antonio's By The Slice, Phantom Gourmet, Pizza, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — If you’re a fan of dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings as far as the eye can see, prepare to be transported to pizza paradise.

“Think of it as like a pizza odyssey,” says chef Jay Carreiro. “You’re going on a journey to places you’ve never been before, to slices you’ve never seen before, things you’ve never tasted before.”

phantom1 Phantom Gourmet: Antonios Pizza By The Slice In Worcester

A selection of slices from Antonio’s. (WBZ-TV)

That’s because Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice in Worcester is more than just a pizza place.

“It’s like a slice emporium,” says CEO Bill Kitsilis. “I mean, you come in and you’re seeing all the different colors and textures … It’s a magical experience.”

phantom2 Phantom Gourmet: Antonios Pizza By The Slice In Worcester

Avocado quesadilla pizza from Antonio’s. (WBZ-TV)

The original Antonio’s opened in Amherst Mass as a tiny take-out spot back in 1991, and its unexpected slices and student-friendly prices quickly became a hit with the thousands of college kids in the area.

Fast Forward a quarter century, and this Worcester location is the eighth Antonio’s to open–and now, those sensational slices are only the beginning, because here, they’ve added a huge bar, a full menu, and 165 seats inside a big, beautiful dining room that according to CEO Bill Kitsilis, always impresses.

phantom5 Phantom Gourmet: Antonios Pizza By The Slice In Worcester

Antonio’s serves about a dozen flavors of wings. (WBZ-TV)

“For the first time people come in, they’re like, ‘oh my god, this is way more than just a pizza place’,” Kitsilis says.

So the menu features everything from meatball sliders and chicken parm with penne to a big pile of loaded potato chips and about a dozen different flavors of wings.

phantom3 Phantom Gourmet: Antonios Pizza By The Slice In Worcester

Chicken parm penne from Antonio’s. (WBZ-TV)

But first and foremost, Antonio’s is still all about the pizza. A fully stocked slice counter greets customers when they come in, and that’s where Jay Carreiro and his team will help walk you through the almost endless options.

“You can be a little overwhelmed when you get in here, so we’re sort of like pizza whisperers,” Carreiro says. “Someone might be like, ‘I’d like something spicy.’ Someone wants barbecue, we got a bunch of barbecue options for them. They’re vegetarians, we’ve got a whole variety of vegetarian options for them. It’s what we are. It’s a visual interactive experience.”

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch